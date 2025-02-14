Liverpool are up against Newcastle United twice over the next month in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup final.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their frustrating draw against Everton in the Merseyside Derby, Liverpool are now looking ahead to a tough run of fixtures as they continue their Premier League title charge.

Inside less than two weeks, the Reds are up against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle United. They currently have a seven-point lead at the top of the league table after their result at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they may have lost their place in the FA Cup, Liverpool are still in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup. They have the chance of securing Arne Slot’s first trophy next month when they face Newcastle for a second time. The two sides will meet at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, and Liverpool will need to hold off the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in the Magpies’ attack.

Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the summer but talks failed to come to fruition. He has since spoken out about it and put to bed any rumours over which Merseyside team he supports.

Is Anthony Gordon a Liverpool or Everton fan?

During the links with Liverpool last year, reports mentioned Gordon is a lifelong Liverpool fan, despite him playing for Everton for the bulk of his career so far. The 23-year-old rose through the Blues’ youth ranks and was awarded his senior debut in 2017. In 2023, he ruffled a lot of fans’ feathers by putting in a transfer request and leaving in the January.

Amid his links with Liverpool, many supporters caught wind of him supporting the Reds. He has since confirmed this to be true and has made a major admission about his family’s allegiance ahead of Newcastle’s upcoming double clash with Slot’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon appeared on the latest episode of A League of Their Own, and was asked whether his family are mixed supporters of the two major teams on Merseyside.

“I have no family members who support Everton, not one. All Liverpool, so it was quite strange,” the winger said of his time at Everton. “I was at Liverpool and they released me when I was 11, and then Everton signed me.”

When asked how his family felt about him signing for the Blues, Gordon replied: “As long as we lost, they were alright. If I ever scored, they were like ‘if you score, great, but we want you to lose still’. My family are really, really bitter Liverpool fans.”

Anthony Gordon failed Liverpool move

Following his £45 million switch to Newcastle from Everton, Gordon was then linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, with the Magpies valuing him at a staggering £80 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point, a move looked to be on the card as the two sides were reportedly in serious talks over a deal. According to reports at the time, Newcastle had been willing to sell, and Gordon was ‘convinced’ he would be making the move back to his boyhood club.

However, the Reds were not willing to pay the £80 million, and all talks collapsed. There was a further report suggesting Newcastle had wanted the inclusion of Jarell Quansah moving in the opposite direction at part of the deal, which Liverpool swiftly turned down.