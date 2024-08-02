Newcastle United 'open talks' with Liverpool 'target' amid Joe Gomez claims

United want to sign at least two centre-backs this summer and Crystal Palace star Guehi would be a great addition to their squad. | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The England international has been valued around £60m.

Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks with Liverpool target Marc Guehi, according to the latest reports.

Liverpool and Newcastle have been in the news recently for their supposed negotiations over Anthony Gordon and Joe Gomez. A deal involving the defender heading to St. James’ Park was said to be discussed before the profit and sustainability deadline on June 30 - but selling Gordon was seen as a last resort.

There have been no new signings from Liverpool this summer - so far that is. A defensive signing has been linked across the window so far but there is still some variables to consider. One is the future of Gomez who is the club’s current longest-serving player. He also played out of position at left-back for the majority of last season and he may well be the fourth-choice for the centre-back position after the emergence of Jarell Quansah. Plus, reporter David Lynch has suggested that Liverpool could part ways with him if a respectable fee is submitted.

In addition, youngster Sepp van den Berg has impressed across pre-season and has been their from day one under Arne Slot. The 22-year-old possesses great pace and aerial prowess and impressed at Mainz last season. PSV hold a strong interest but are unwilling to submit what would be a club-record fee around £20m in order to prise him away - and the future of both of those will decide whether a defender is signed.

Moving onto Guehi, Fabrizio Romano had previously claimed that: "Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool. I can tell you that Liverpool have been scouting the player for a long time.

“He's a player they like, for sure. But at the moment, I can tell you that Liverpool are negotiating for Marc Guehi, because at the moment, the situation is quiet around him. Obviously there is the Euros, so after the Euros, we will see the appreciation of Liverpool for the player.“

Given his deal expires in 2026, this is the final year that Palace can maximise their value for him - as next summer they won’t be able to charge a premium price. The 24-year-old has developed into one of the best centre-backs outside of the ‘top six’ clubs and his future is certainly in flux this summer.