Jamie Reuben, Co-Owner of Newcastle United, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Newcastle United, are seen in attendance during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have less than a week left in the transfer window to try and complete a deal for Newcastle United Alexander Isak

Liverpool recorded a stunning win over Newcastle United on Monday night to make it two victories from two to start the defence of their Premier League title.

The Reds were far from their best and despite having a man advantage for an entire half, they threw away a 2-0 lead but won the game in the 100th minute with a goal on debut for Rio Ngumoha in another dramatic win for the Reds over the Magpies.

The game had a more intense atmosphere than normal, with star Newcastle man Alexander Isak not featuring as he continues to push for a move to Liverpool. The Sweden international released a statement on social media last week accusing the club of broken promises and expressing his desire to move on.

However, the Magpies have so far been unable to sign a new striker and will not allow Isak to leave without doing so. Now the club owners have taken a significant measure to try and convince Isak to stay.

Newcastle owners meet Alexander Isak in his home

According to the Daily Mail: “Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben and a PIF delegation have spoken to Alexander Isak at the striker’s home in an attempt to convince him to stay at the club and return to Eddie Howe’s squad.”

The meeting took place before Liverpool’s win over Newcastle on Monday night. The club are keen for Isak to return to training and playing for Newcastle and have promised the play that a new contract would be on the table for the player if he committed to the Magpies for the upcoming campaign.

The report adds that the player will only be allowed to leave if the north east club can sign two strikers and if Liverpool make a British record offer. The Reds only bid so far of £110m has been rejected. Newcastle have also failed in their attempts to sign a striker.

The meeting has been described as a “step in the right direction” from a Newcastle perspective. Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan did not attend the meeting but has given “full backing to the effort” for bring Isak back into the squad.

Arne Slot issues Hugo Ekitike claim after Alexander Isak question

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked about Isak after Monday’s win but instead pointed to how Hugo Ekitike had started life at Anfield in fine form. The Frenchman scored his third goal in as many games for the Reds with the second at Newcastle.

Slot said: “I think the story should be about Hugo Ekitike scoring another goal for us and it wouldn't be fair for me to talk about anything else. He's been three games with us now, scored three goals, impacted the games he played, as have the other attackers and this is not the place to talk about anything else than that in my opinion.

“But I can understand you asking."