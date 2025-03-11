Newcastle United injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Eddie Howe has insisted that Newcastle United came through their victory over West Ham United unscathed - as they now turn their attention to facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies had to battle to a 1-0 win against the Hammers at the London Stadium last night. They were without three key players, with Anthony Gordon serving the first of a three-match suspension - ruling him out of the Wembley showpiece on Sunday. Centre-back Sven Botman and first-choice left-back Lewis Hall have also undergone operations for respective knee and foot injuries.

Newcastle will be hoping not to lose any more players as they go in pursuit of a first trophy since 1955. They will face a Liverpool side who top the Premier League table by 15 points - and earned a comfortable 2-0 triumph over the Magpies at Anfield last month.

Against West Ham, influential midfielder Sandro Tonali required treatment during the game, with The Times reporting that Howe ‘grimaced’. Goalkeeper Nick Pope and the versatile Joelinton also went down hurt during the game. However, Howe says that no members of his squad have been added to the treatment table.

What’s been said

The St James’ Park boss said: “No [injuries], we're hopeful that we've got a clean bill of health. I don't think you ever quite know until the next day or two, but at the moment I think we look okay.”

Alexander Isak has been Newcastle’s talisman this season, having fired 21 goals in all competitions. However, the striker missed the recent loss to Liverpool because of a groin injury. Isak was withdrawn in the closing stages against West Ham - but Howe insisted it was not because of a fitness problem. He added: “Yes, I didn't take him off with an injury. I took him off because I thought he was tiring. But no issues that I'm aware of.”

The only other player who Newcastle will be without against Liverpool is club captain Jamal Lascelles, who is battling back from a long-term knee injury

Liverpool team news

Liverpool, meanwhile, are currently set to have two senior players on the sidelines. Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are both unavailable because of respective hamstring injuries, with the latter undergoing surgery last month. The Reds hope that Gomez came be back for the final weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Tyler Morton is recovering from a shoulder operation. The midfielder has been a peripheral figure this season but made three appearances on the road to the Carabao Cup final. Cody Gakpo is back from an ankle injury and set to be in the squad for the Champions League last 16 second-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Arne Slot is aiming to win the first piece of silverware since becoming Liverpool head coach. The Reds head into the game defending the silverware after beating Chelsea 1-0 in last year’s final.