Alexander Isak has officially joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for £125 million.

Liverpool have announced the signing of Alexander Isak to finally bring the end to a protracted summer transfer saga.

The striker moves to Anfield from Newcastle United on deadline day for a British transfer record fee of £125 million. Isak made it clear to the Magpies that he wanted to join the Premier League champions. That’s despite scoring 27 goals in all competitions for Newcastle last season, including the winner in the Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool at Wembley, which ended the Magpies’ 70-year trophy drought, and helping the Toon qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool had a £110 million rejected at the start of August. But they continued to pursue a deal and finally landed their target, with Isak putting pen to paper on a six-year contract.

What’s been said

On his switch to Anfield, Isak told the club’s website: “I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.

“I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well. I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].

“It’s a mixture of what the club is building, but what they’re building on top of what the club already is. The history of the club. Me getting the chance to be a part of this, I want to create history. I want to win trophies. That’s ultimately the biggest motivation for me and I feel like this is the perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to the next level and help the team as well.

“I feel like this is the next step for me in my career. I’m super-happy that I’ve been given this chance and I’m very motivated to do something well with it.”

Newcastle release blunt statement

Despite Isak helping to create history at Newcastle, his time at St James’ Park has come to an end under a cloud. The 26-year-old refused to play for the Magpies in their opening three games of this season and trained with former club Real Sociedad for a brief period after being omitted from Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia.

The Magpies have released just a 37-word statement announcing the exit of Isak to Liverpool - and did not thank him for his services which is the usual protocol.

Newcastle’s statement said: “Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee. The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.”