The odds for who will be the next Rangers manager continue to update as Russell Martin’s position hangs in the balance.

There are plenty of household names among the favourites listed to take over at Ibrox. Former Gers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been linked with a return to Glasgow for a while now, having guided them to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021.

Ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche is also in the running, alongside the likes of Gareth Southgate, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rangers’ recent interim manager Barry Ferguson.

The Gers’ latest 1-0 defeat to Genk in the Europa League added fuel to an already fiercely burning fire of frustration among the fans. Protest action has been taken against Martin, who has won just four of his first 14 games in charge of the team.

Rangers are yet to pick up their first win of the Scottish Premiership season and currently sit 11th in the table.

As doubts continue to build around Martin, here are the latest odds on who could replace him as the next Rangers manager, as per BetVictor.

Ralph Hassenhuttl Odds - 20/1

Gareth Southgate Odds - 20/1

James Morrison Odds - 20/1