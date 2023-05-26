Former Liverpool assistant coach Chris Davies is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Swansea City with Russell Martin set to be appointed at Southampton.

It was confirmed earlier this week Rubén Sellés would take charge of his final Southampton game against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Selles was the third manager in a turbulent season for the Saints, who sit on 24 points after 37 games with their relegation to the Championship confirmed ahead of the final day.

With Martin’s move to Southampton just waiting a formal announcement, the bookmakers have made Davies the favourite to take over at Swansea.

It would be his second role as head coach, having taken charge of Reading for the second half of the 2015-16 season. He was an assistant coach under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool between 2012 and 2015 before moving to Reading.

Davies moved to Celtic as an assistant coach to Rodgers in the summer of 2016 having worked with the Northern Irishman at Swansea City, as well as Liverpool.

When he left Liverpool to take his first head coach role with Reading, he became the youngest manager in the club’s history at 30-years-old.

Davies moved to Leicester City with Rodgers in 2019 but left the club earlier this season after the ex-Liverpool manager was sacked with the club facing the prospect of relegation. In his early coaching career, he was an academy coach at Reading and Leicester as well as Hawke’s Bay United.

Next Swansea City manager odds

Chris Davies - 2/5

Steven Schumacher - 6/1

Steve Cotterill - 8/1

Oscar Garcia - 12/1

Ian Evatt - 16/1

Ryan Mason - 16/1

Luke Williams - 20/1