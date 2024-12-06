Getty Images

Mo Salah is still to sign a new Liverpool contract.

Nicky Butt has suggested that Mo Salah ‘may feel betrayed’ by Liverpool over his contract status.

Salah has been in incredible form for the Premier League-topping Reds this season. After firing a double and recording an assist in the 3-3 draw at Newcastle United earlier this week, the winger took his tally to 15 goals and 12 assists in just 21 appearances.

However, Salah has still to be tied down to a new contract. His current deal expires at the end of the campaign and he gave a bombshell interest to reporters last month that an offer was still to be tabled by Liverpool. That led to Kop legend Jamie Carragher calling Salah ‘selfish’ for making such comments. The 32-year-old then claimed after last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City that his situation ‘was in my head’.

And former Manchester United midfielder Butt reckons that Liverpool are to blame. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “It’s the club’s fault. The club should have sorted it out earlier. If the club sorts it out earlier, there is nothing to talk about.

“I get they have a structure. I don’t know Liverpool like Carragher, to be fair, he knows the club better than me. But if I’m a player and the club had chose to run my contract down and I’m one of the best players in the world, that’s on the club. I’d be respectful and what he does is go on that pitch and performs. You’re not talking about a player who thinks he’s a top player and is not performing.

“We’re in a different world, a lot of things wouldn’t have happened in my day, you can’t judge the same. But I wouldn’t be too critical of Salah, I’d be more critical of the club for not sorting it out because he’s one of the best players in the world and you’re letting his contract run out. Forget the age, look at his body, he looks about 24. Look at [Cristiano] Ronaldo, you can’t judge everyone the same.

“I wouldn’t go out and speak about a contract but people are different. He probably feels a bit betrayed they haven’t sorted his contract out.”