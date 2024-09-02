Getty Images

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea were all linked with Nico Williams.

Nico Williams has insisted he is more than happy with his decision to stay at Atletico Bilbao - but has not ruled out a departure in the future.

The winger was linked with a swathe of clubs in the summer transfer window against the backdrop of a fine Euro 2024 campaign. Williams was one of Spain’s star players as they achieved glory in Germany - opening the scoring in the 2-1 victory over England in the final. He also enjoyed a splendid 2023-24 season as he plundered eight goals and 19 assists.

Liverpool were one of several clubs who were credited with an interest in Williams, who reportedly has a £49 million release clause. Barcelona were thought to be the frontrunners to sign the 22-year-old given his friendship with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

However, Williams decided to remain at his boyhood club Bilbao despite having ‘many offers on the table’. In an interview with DAZN, he said: "My heart is with Athletic, but nobody knows what will happen in the future.I have had many offers this year on the table, but I have decided to stay for another year.

"I'm 22 years old. I'm very happy. I have been here since I was 11 and my family is here, Athletic always has more weight and I have shown that. It is the best place to grow.

"It is always good when big teams have you on their agenda. I have always been clear that I wanted to be at Athletic - a feeling that is not experienced at other clubs. There were approaches from other clubs, [but I want] to play in Europe with Athletic and try to win the title."