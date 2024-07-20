Nico Williams. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona are all reportedly interested in the Euro 2024 star.

Barcelona believe they are ‘on track’ to complete the signing of Liverpool-linked winger Nico Williams.

The winger has seemingly attracted plenty of suitors having played a key role to inspire Spain to Euro 2024 glory. Williams was one of his country’s standout performers and opened the scoring in the 2-1 win over England in the final last week.

The 21-year-old continued his magnificent form he displayed in the 2023-24 season. He plundered eight goals and 19 assists as Athletic Bilbao were crowned Copa del Rey champions and finished fifth in La Liga.

Liverpool have been reported as one of the clubs keen to sign Williams, who has a release clause of £49 million in his Bilbao contract. But Barcelona have always been expected to be the frontrunners to land the tricky wideman. He has a close bond with Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barca are confident they can afford Williams despite their financial troubles over the past few years. Nou Camp president Joan Laporta is ready to ‘make a real splash’ in the transfer market’ and they are preparing to meet Williams’ release clause. It is claimed that there could be news ‘next week’ Barcelona want to sign Williams before they travel to the USA for pre-season.

Sport also claim that Dani Olmo, also linked with Liverpool, is closing in on a switch to Barca. The attacking midfielder had a £50 million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract but that has expired. Barcelona are said to be prepared to pay around £42 million for Olmo, who left the club aged 16. It is said that sporting director Deco has been ‘one of the great architects of the negotiation’ to sign the 26-year-old, who also was key to Spain winning the Euros.