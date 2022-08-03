Liverpool have been linked with Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella this summer, but what has the midfielder said about the Reds?

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella this summer.

The attacking midfielder is one of the hottest creative talents in Europe, and the Reds are likely to strengthen their midfield, if not this year then next.

Jurgen Klopp has maintained that he doesn’t want any more signings, as long as there are no key departures this summer.

But he may well have to dip into the market for a midfielder or two next summer, and Barella is a name that just won’t go away.

That is partly because Klopp has already described the Italian as a ‘top-class player’, suggesting he is a fan of him.

But making an actual move to sign him is another thing altogether, and this is a story Liverpool fans will be keeping an eye on.

In the meantime, it’s worth revisiting what Barella has said about Liverpool in the past.

The midfielder hasn’t gone into too much depth on the Reds, but he did describe Klopp’s men as ‘very strong’ after Inter drew the Reds in the Champions League last season.

“Liverpool are very strong and healthy, but I think they too are not happy to have drawn Inter.

“I think it will be a balanced duel: In Madrid, we dominated for 60 minutes, then I messed up and ruined the evening, mine and that of my teammates. I hope to be able to play in the second leg.”

Liverpool wound up winning that tie, but only just, with Inter putting together a spirited second leg at Anfield, winning 1-0 but losing 2-1 on aggregate.

Barella wasn’t present for either game due to injury, but Liverpool may still be keeping a close eye on his performances as they line up midfield candidates.