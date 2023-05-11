The former midfielder described his experience against the iconic midfielder.

Old footage of Steven Gerrard recounting the time he faced Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets has resurfaced following the news that the midfielder will leave Barcelona after 18 years.

Gerrard described the experience as a ‘nightmare’ and the Spanish midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of all time and he was part of the famed Barcelona midfield three which dominated club and international football in the 2010’s alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world and after 700 appearances and 31 trophies at club level, he will depart his boyhood club at the end of the season.

The Liverpool legend spoke on Busquets on BT Sport in 2018 following his performance against Chelsea in the Champions League, describing the experience of playing against the 34-year-old as a ‘nightmare’.

“It’s his calmness as well, having played against him in the end you stop pressing him because it’s just so frustrating because you can’t get near him.” Gerrard explained.

“You can’t get the ball off him, you can’t get close, if you come out of your position to press then he pops it round you and you can’t do it for 90 minutes because you’re just using energy up - he’s an absolute nightmare to play against.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He didn’t break sweat, it almost looks like he’s in second gear!”

His trophy cabinet is also a clear indication of his quality; he has won eight La Liga titles (which is about to become nine) seven Copa del Rey cups and three Champions League titles, as well as the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championships.

He did lose five times to English clubs, as Chelsea (2012) Manchester United (2023) Liverpool (2018) Arsenal (2011) and Manchester City (2016) all registered wins over him - but he also totalled 15 wins over English sides during his career.

Over his 15 years with the senior team he has scored 18 goals and provided 40 assists and he sent a message to the fans confirming his departure: “It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and it meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement