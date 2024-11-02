Nine changes as Cody Gakpo decision made - Liverpool predicted XI against Brighton

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Brighton in the Premier League.

Liverpool look to continue their fine start to the Premier League season when they welcome Brighton to Anfield today (3pm GMT).

The Reds sit just a point below leaders Manchester City, which is a position most supporters would have taken at this stage. Arne Slot has made an excellent start as head coach and there is growing belief that Liverpool could challenge for the silverware.

But Slot will know that the Reds face a very tricky test against a Brighton side who are sixth in the table. It’s the second meeting within four days between the two clubs after their encounter in the Carabao Cup earlier this week at the AMEX Stadium. Liverpool earned 3-2 victory but both head coaches made whole changes to their respective teams.

The Seagulls will be back to full strength in this meeting and Slot will also tinker his side. But has anyone done enough to keep their berth? Here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Rested for the cup tie, which gave Vitszlav Jaros a chance to make a full debut. But with Alisson still injured, Kelleher will be back between the posts.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Given the night off entirely for the Brighton encounter and will undoubtedly be back. Will have the task of marking Kaoru Mitoma.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international has been in imperious form and will benefit from having a rest midweek.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's captain did not play midweek and that will be a welcome boost for him. Talk of his future continues to rage among supporters.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The left-back role has been rotated frequently this season and the fact that Andy Robertson played for 90 minutes in the cup game means it's likely that Tsimikas will feature.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman was spotted watching the Carabao Cup game on his phone while out with his partner, having been given the night off. In flying form.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Probably not at his best in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal but has been one of Liverpool's most underrated players this season.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Not been at his best in every game and faces competition from Curtis Jones but Szoboszlai's energy in the No.10 role is why he may just get the nod.

RW - Mo Salah

A goal for Liverpool's talisman will see him overtake fellow Anfield legend Robbie Fowler in the Premier League's all-time scoring charts.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Slot played two makeshift strikers for the cup game but Nunez will return to spearhead the attack, with Diogo Jota ruled out until after the international break.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Fired two fine goals in the cup meeting and deserves to keep his spot. Not a bad decision to make for Slot, with Luis Diaz bagging the decisive goal when he switched to the left flank.