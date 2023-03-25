Register
Nine free agents who Liverpool could sign - including two former Jurgen Klopp targets - gallery

Liverpool look set to make several signings in the summer transfer window and here’s a look the players out of contract who could fit the bill.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT

It’s set to be an important summer transfer window for Liverpool.

Amid an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign, with the Reds’ berth in the Champions League in doubt, it’s hardly surprising that the talk of who’ll be recruited has dominated of late.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool need to bring in fresh faces to ensure that the Reds are again challenging for silverware.

There's no doubt that fans want to Fenway Sports Group provide Klopp with a war chest to bolster the squad. Jude Bellingham is the top target but is expected to cost more than £100 million from Borussia Dortmund. Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount have also been linked.

Free transfers can suggest a team are doing things on the cheap in the Premier League. However, there are always several players available for nothing who can prove shrewd acquisitions. Joel Matip and James Milner are two prime examples who Liverpool didn't pay a penny for.

Here’s a look at some of the names whose deals are currently coming to a close who may suit Liverpool.

1. Adrien Rabiot - Juventus

The midfielder has been linked with Liverpool and recently spoke of his admiration for Steven Gerrard.

2. Youri Tielemans - Leicester City

The Belgium international has been linked with a switch to Anfield in the past.

3. Dani Ceballos - Real Madrid

The midfielder previously admitted that Jurgen Klopp tried to sign him on loan in 2019. Ceballos has been down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernebeu this season. Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

4. Daichi Kamada - Eintracht Frankfurt

The attacking midfielder has scored 13 goals and recorded five assists for the Bundesliga club this season. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

