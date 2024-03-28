Nine Liverpool players absent from training ahead of Brighton clash - with duo doubtful to feature
Liverpool's squad has reassembled after the international break.
The Reds have been put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre as their Premier League title challenge recommences against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Liverpool's injury list can clear up for the final 10 games of the campaign, while an assault on the Europa League is also ongoing.
Klopp had hoped that Curtis Jones would be back for the Reds after the international break. The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in a 4-1 win at Brentford on 17 February, which denied him a potential maiden England senior call-up. But Jones was absent from training, per Sky Sports filming the session.
Ibrahima Konate was another not spotted by the Sky cameras. The centre-back has missed Liverpool's previous three matches but did make a return to action for France during the international break. It could be that the Reds are managing Konate's minutes to ensure he does not sustain another setback.
It is also reported that Andy Robertson looks likely to miss out against Brighton. The left-back was forced off in the 37th minute of Scotland's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland. However, reports suggest his ankle problem is not serious.
Darwin Nunez pulled out of Uruguay duty because of a tight hamstring picked up in the 3-2 FA Cup loss against Manchester United. But the striker training and seems over his issue.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak continue their respective recoveries.