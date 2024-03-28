Liverpool training. Picture: Sky Sports/ X

Liverpool's squad has reassembled after the international break.

The Reds have been put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre as their Premier League title challenge recommences against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Liverpool's injury list can clear up for the final 10 games of the campaign, while an assault on the Europa League is also ongoing.

Klopp had hoped that Curtis Jones would be back for the Reds after the international break. The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in a 4-1 win at Brentford on 17 February, which denied him a potential maiden England senior call-up. But Jones was absent from training, per Sky Sports filming the session.

Ibrahima Konate was another not spotted by the Sky cameras. The centre-back has missed Liverpool's previous three matches but did make a return to action for France during the international break. It could be that the Reds are managing Konate's minutes to ensure he does not sustain another setback.

It is also reported that Andy Robertson looks likely to miss out against Brighton. The left-back was forced off in the 37th minute of Scotland's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland. However, reports suggest his ankle problem is not serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Nunez pulled out of Uruguay duty because of a tight hamstring picked up in the 3-2 FA Cup loss against Manchester United. But the striker training and seems over his issue.