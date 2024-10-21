Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig team news ahead of the Champions League fixture.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they make the trip to RB Leipzig on Wednesday (20.00 BST).

The Reds will head to Germany against the backdrop of their toughest test of the season to date. Arne Slot’s side came through it, though, as they battled to a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield. That restored Liverpool’s place at the summit of the Premier League, although Slot is not getting carried away.

The Reds aim to continue their unblemished record in the Champions League so far. After wins over AC Milan and Bologna, a third successive triumph will see Liverpool take another step towards finishing in the top eight of the new league format and automatically qualifying for the knockout stage.

Yet Slot’s troops face a Leipzig side who are joint-top of the Bundesliga after edging a 1-0 win over Mainz last weekend. The Saxony outfit are also desperate to get a win in Europe, having already suffered defeats by Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Ahead of the fixture at the Red Bull Arena, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

RB Leipzig team news

Xaver Schlager - out

The midfielder suffered a long-term knee injury in May and is still recovering.

Assan Ouédraogo - out

The €10 million summer signing, who rejected Bayern Munich to join Leipzig, has a knee problem.

David Raum - out

The Germany international looks unlikely to play again this year because of an ankle injury.

Nicolas Seiwald - doubt

The defensive midfielder missed out against Mainz because of a muscle issue and may be unavailable once again.

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker - out

The goalkeeper is absent for at least another month with a hamstring problem.

Diogo Jota - major doubt

The striker was forced off in the 30th minute against Chelsea with a suspected rib injury. Slot admitted after the game that he does not expect Jota to be available against Leipzig.

Federico Chiesa - doubt

The summer signing from Juventus has missed Liverpool’s past three games.

Conor Bradly - doubt

The right-back was a surprise absence against Chelsea, having captained Northern Ireland twice during the international break.

Harvey Elliott - doubt

The attacking midfielder is back running on the grass having been sidelined with a fractured foot for more than a month but Liverpool are not rushing his comeback.