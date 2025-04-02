Everton manager David Moyes and Liverpool boss Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool will host Everton for the final Merseyside Derby of the season on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and Everton are readying up to lock horns for the final time this season. Their previous showdown was an explosive display to mark the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, ending in red card for Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure after the final whistle.

The full-time chaos unfolded after James Tarkowski hit a stunning strike deep into stoppage time to snatch an equaliser for Everton. The goal denied Liverpool of a derby win for the second match running, having lost at Goodison Park last season to severely dent their title hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time round though, Liverpool are on track for a stunning end to the season. Despite disappointing results in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, their Premier League title pursuit is still burning bright.

The Reds have a huge 12-point lead over closest rivals Arsenal and they will be looking to add to that on Wednesday in the derby.

Chris Sutton predicts ‘explosive’ Merseyside Derby

The Merseyside Derby is always on of the most anticipated on the English football calendar and Liverpool will be looking to take revenge. Having had their lead ripped from under them in the dying moments last time out, Arne Slot and co will be gunning for a convincing spectacle.

Chris Sutton has predicted how the action will unfold on Wednesday night and believes that in the wake of Liverpool’s other competition exits, it could be a blessing in disguise to boost their Premier League pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think we will see them wobble here. Quite the opposite in fact, now their focus is just on the Premier League,” the BBC Sport columnist predicted.

“The Reds also felt wronged by Everton's late equaliser at Goodison Park in February so there will be all of that bubbling under, and Arne Slot's side will feel they have a point to prove.

“They are going to put Everton under all sorts of pressure, but the Toffees will be well organised defensively and have an eye on a counter-attack too.

“I am expecting a typical derby, in that I would not be surprised if this is another emotional game as well as an explosive one, with maybe a couple of players losing their heads. There will be plenty of drama along the way, but I am pretty sure Liverpool will be back to their best form and end up taking the three points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moyes ‘proved pundit wrong’

David Moyes has been applauded for his impact on Everton since his arrival this season. Having clawed their way up from a troublesome spot near the bottom of the table, the Toffees have been enjoying strong performances under their returning manager.

Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to take the victory on Wednesday but he was full of praise for Moyes and the current project at Everton.

Writing in his Sportskeeda column, the Sky Sports figure said: “I’ve got to go with Liverpool here. David Moyes has done a mind-blowing job at Everton. He proved me wrong when I said it wouldn’t work for him the second time at Goodison Park.

“I had no doubts about him being a top manager, no question about that! I just thought Everton as a club changed a lot from the last time he was here. It just shows how top managers can work their magic whenever they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I expect Everton to make it hard for Liverpool, but I look at them and I don’t see an X-factor that can hurt the hosts at Anfield. Liverpool have not consistently blown teams away this season. They have just been efficient and consistently better than the others.”

In other news, David Moyes gives 'great' Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil injury update but key Everton star doubtful