Multiple clubs have registered their interest in this Liverpool ace before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool’s defence requires a lot of attention this summer and beyond. Not only are they looking at bringing in new signings to bolster their backline, the Reds are faced with the chance to move some players on and there is also the matter of approaching contract talks with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The latter has been on the radar of Real Madrid, while Joe Gomez has also been attracting attention in recent weeks. Even Jarell Quansah was named as part of Newcastle United and Liverpool’s former conversation over a deal for Anthony Gordon, but the Reds were not interested in entertaining this idea.

All the names mentioned played big roles in Liverpool’s 2023/24 season but the club are not totally closed off from discussions over defender sales. In fact, the future of Sepp van den Berg remains uncertain. A fleet of clubs have registered their interest in the centre-back, with Sky’s Florian Plettenberg recently reporting that as many as six German clubs are or were keen on signing him this window.

Liverpool have knocked back some offers already and Plettenberg reports that Van den Berg’s future ‘remains open’ right now, with ‘no decision’ made on where he will be playing during the 2024/25 season. Fabrizio Romano has provided a further update on Liverpool’s current situation with their defender. The transfer expert has reported that the Reds are not budging on their asking price of £20 million and will not entertain anything below that.

“Understand Liverpool have been clear with clubs interested in Sepp van den Berg: price tag is £20m. Liverpool are not accepting €10/12m (£8.5m/£10m) proposals, no way. The asking price remains £20m,” Romano wrote on social media.

Van den Berg had been tipped for a big future at Anfield but since he signed from PEC Zwolle in 2019 for an initial £1.3 million, he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular first team member like other young players. The 22-year-old has made just four senior appearances since his arrival and he has been sent out on loan three times.

Van den Berg made it clear earlier in the summer that he is looking for a more regular, permanent role, which is not something Liverpool are likely to be able to offer with the options at centre-back they already have, and their pursuit of other targets as well.