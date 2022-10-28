‘Nobody knows’ - Jurgen Klopp makes very confident prediction about Liverpool star

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer transfer window and has scored four goals this month.

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Darwin Nunez after making significant Liverpool progress in the past month.

The striker was signed from Benfica in the summer for a fee that could reach a club-record £85 million.

Nunez was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in just the second Premier League game of the season which stuttered his early progress.

However, Nunez has netted four goals in seven appearances for the Reds in October ahead of tomorrow's clash against Leeds United.

And Klopp believes that the Uruguay international still has plenty of scope to improve at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss said: “Of course, it’s a massive step but the problem is not the boys need extra-long to settle or whatever, there are different situations for the specific players.

“Darwin came here after a short break in the summer, arriving in Asia, didn’t speak a word [of English] and then being young, Liverpool is a big club, it is a big step for him and he was expensive and all these kind of things. Then all of a sudden, you play the first game and everybody is looking at you. It's like the whole place is dark and there is only one light and it's the spotlight on you. You have to deal with that - we all expect them to deal immediately with it, [to] be prepared, but it’s not like this.

“That's the start, trying to get fit step by step with new training - with new, different things in training - different demands and all these kind of things.

“Then you start pretty well against City, coming on and scoring an important goal. The next game you score at Fulham and then you have a red card [against Crystal Palace]. He felt embarrassed for himself that he did that, definitely, everybody would react like this.

“Then, from not being 100 per cent confident, getting a knock like this is not cool - which you can blame nobody else for because you did it and nobody else. Then you have to start new. For all these things, his numbers are incredible to be absolutely honest. If you speak about xGs, I am pretty sure his xGs are pretty high as well. He had a few chances which he missed, but he scored as well. He is involved in a lot of finishing moments, a lot of things.

“The steps he's making are really big and that means automatically that he settles in more and more. It was a great month for him. Nobody knows (how good Nunez could get). He doesn’t know and it’s so exciting but he has ro stat fit and available all the time - and he wasn’t against Nottingham Forest. That is the life of a professional footballer in all different areas.