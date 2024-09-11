Manchester United via Getty Imag

The Reds will return from international duty ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool players were in action for their countries once again on Tuesday night prior to the return of the Premier League this weekend. The Reds will prepare for an Anfield clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday as they look to keep their perfect start to the season ticking.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was selected to start for England under Lee Carsley and once again, he’s been raking in the praise for his creative performance. The 25-year-old had a hand in both of the goals scored against Finland, which saw Harry Kane mark his 100th cap in style.

Alexander-Arnold provided a direct assist for the opening goal, followed by a superb pass through to Noni Madueke, which allowed the Chelsea winger to slip into space and square the ball to Kane for his second goal of the evening.

Alexander-Arnold’s efforts earned him the second-highest FotMob rating of the match with 8.6, behind only Kane with 9.1. The Liverpool vice-captain created a whopping five chances throughout the game, more than any other player on the pitch and more than Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish and Anthony Gordon combined.

Opta also highlighted a unique stat for Alexander-Arnold. His performance marked the third time since 2019 that he has created five or more chances for England — no other player has been able to produce such a display on more than one occasion in that time.

Naturally, Alexander-Arnold’s impressive performance earned him a lot of praise on social media after the match but his team were also quick to laud his efforts against Finland. Interim manager Lee Carsley reflected on his second win with the Three Lions and picked out Alexander-Arnold’s ability to dictate attacking play for both club and country.

“We played Trent in a different position, along with Rico [Lewis], you have seen with Trent an array of passing, an ability to control the game. Not a surprise as we have seen him do it for Liverpool.”

Kane also praised Alexander-Arnold for ‘another great performance’ and backed his side for ‘always looking like breaking the deadlock’ throughout the Wembley clash.

“We spoke about being ruthless but in these games you have to keep knocking on the door and you will get your reward,” he said.” The manager has come in with a great energy, talks a lot of about freedom and attacking and hurting the teams. Of course there is a room for improvement, but a great start for him.”