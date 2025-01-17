Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Brentford team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Liverpool go in pursuit of their first Premier League victory of the new year when they travel to Brentford on Saturday (3pm GMT kick-off).

The Reds still set the pace at the summit of the table and the title is theirs to lose. But after dropping points to Manchester United then battling from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at third-placed Nottingham Forest, Arne Slot’s side’s advantage has been cut to four points with Arsenal earning a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s hardly a time to hit the panic button and Liverpool’s head coach will remain relaxed. Now they face a very tricky encounter against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees are 10th but their home form has been outstanding, with 23 of their 28 points accrued on their own patch. Thomas Frank’s troops displayed immense resolve to battle from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 draw against champions Manchester City last time out.

Liverpool earned a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Anfield in August, as well as a 4-1 triumph in this fixture last season. Ahead of the latest encounter, here is the latest team news for both sides.

Brentford team news

Ethan Pinnock - out

The key Brentford centre-back has a hamstring issue and remains unavailable.

Aaron Hickey - out

The right-back required hamstring surgery in August and he may not play against this campaign.

Josh Dasilva - out

The midfielder is still recovering from a long-term knee issue.

Igor Thiago - out

Brentford’s website says that the £30 million summer signing has a joint infection.

Kristoffer Ajer - out

The defender has been absent for around three weeks with an ankle complaint and remains on the treatment table.

Gustavo Nunes - out

The forward is still to play for the Bees since signing from Gremio in the summer because of a back injury. Frank said at his pre-match press conference: "It's not that I don't want him back, but he is not available for the weekend. I know the medical team is taking good care of him."

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - out

The centre-back is the only Liverpool player on the treatment table. Gomez has a hamstring issue but is still some time away from being back to full fitness. The England international was enjoyed a good spell in his favoured position while Ibrahima Konate was absent.

Darwin Nunez - return

The striker is again available after serving a one-match suspension at Forest for accruing five yellow cards. Nunez has managed more bookings than goals (four) this season and is down the pecking order. He did score a stunning goal in this fixture last season, though.