Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts whilst holding the match ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Not many Liverpool players covered themselves in glory as they were beaten by Crystal Palace

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool lost their first game of the Premier League season on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Eddie Nketiah scored in the 97th minute to snatch all three points for the hosts. Liverpool struggled to make their mark on the game with a number of players enduring difficult afternoons in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federico Chiesa came off the bench to almost rescue a point for Liverpool as his equaliser in the 87th minute appeared to be enough for a draw before the late drama. Ibrahima Konate was one Liverpool star who struggled particularly.

Liverpool World rated him 3/10 but he was not alone in that rating. The brutal score was also dished out to Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister. Salah did not get involved much in the game as Wirtz also struggled to make an impact while missing a big chance at 1-0 to get Liverpool back on terms.

Alexis Mac Allister struggles against Crystal Palace

Reviewing Mac Allister’s performance, the ratings from Liverpool World said: “A passenger in the first half and got completely sold by Adam Wharton that teed-up [Jean Philippe] Mateta’s chance that struck the post. A little better after the break as he slipped in the pass for [Alexander] Isak but still so short of his best. Subbed in the 65th minute.”

Mac Allister lost 100 per cent of his ground duels in the game as Palace’s midfield was able to overwhelm their visitors. The Argentinian was played during the last international break by his nation despite his manager admitting he was not fully fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder did miss some games last season because of injury and has appeared to struggle at points this campaign with the demands placed on him already.

Alexis Mac Allister must be dropped for Galatasaray trip

There is not much respite for the Reds as they are back in Champions League action in midweek against Galatasaray. Liverpool make the trip to Turkey before returning to action at Chelsea next weekend.

It is a busy end to the current round of games before the October international break kicks in. Mac Allister has looked lethargic at times this season and Arne Slot must drop him for the trip to Turkey in order to give the player some adequate rest before the clash with Chelsea.

The Reds do have plenty in reserve that Slot can afford to rest Mac Allister. The 26-year-old missed the trip to Newcastle United earlier in the campaign but has started in the other five league fixtures. He came off the bench in the dramatic 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player missed the last two games of last campaign with a muscle injury and based on his display against Palace, could benefit from a rest. Especially when he will likely have another long trip back to Argentina for the next round of internationals.