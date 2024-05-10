Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with striker Darwin Nunez. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez deleted all Liverpool-related content from his Instagram after last weekend’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp has backed Darwin Nunez to come through his difficult run and hit the goal trail again for Liverpool.

The striker has hit a dip in form, scoring only twice since March. After last Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham, in which he spurned a big chance, Nunez deleted all of his Liverpool-related photos on his Instagram.

It has sparked speculation as to whether Nunez - who has netted 18 times this season in all competition - could depart Anfield in the summer, having arrived for a joint-record fee of £75 million in the summer of 2022. Barcelona have been linked in recent days.

However, Klopp poured cold water on a possible departure for the Uruguay international - and insisted that Nunez will get back to his best. The Liverpool manager, speaking ahead of his penultimate game in charge at Aston Villa on Monday, said: “There’s no speculation [about his future] – that must be external speculation because I don’t know about it. I am not involved in that anymore but there is no speculation right now, it’s just the situation we are in.

“Yes, Darwin was definitely not happy missing that chance [against Tottenham]. He was unlucky – let me say ‘was’ because that could have changed now, probably – in so many situations where he is doing everything right and then the ball goes still not in and that’s really tough for a young man. It’s really tough.

“He knows about expectations, he has big expectations on himself, that’s tough and you have to go through this. There is no alternative than going through it and that is what he is doing right now. We tried to help him with all we can but in the end, you have to go through it. Everybody had to go through this and this is part of a footballer’s career, that is all.

“His problem is that he’s that good that he is constantly in these moments, so obviously if he was a little bit less good he would not have chances and people would just say, ‘He is not great.’ It is because he is that good that he is in these moments where he can finish it off and now he’s not finishing off in the moment. How many goals did he score [this season]? I think he’s not too bad with numbers too, right?