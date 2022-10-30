‘Not that dumb’ - Jurgen Klopp makes blunt claim about Liverpool’s top four chances

Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss to Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp insists he has bigger short-term problems to think about at Liverpool rather than thinking about the battle for a top-four finish.

The Reds’ 2022-23 Premier League campaign took another huge blow as they were defeated 2-1 against Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening.

It was the second straight top-flight game that Liverpool lost to a team in the relegation zone, having been beaten by basement side Nottingham Forest.

The Reds have taken just 16 points from 12 games and they sit eight points outside the Champions League places.

It’s a growing concern for Kopites but Klopp insists it’s not his main worry.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Liverpool boss said: “Yeah, that’s actually not my main worry in the moment because there are a lot of other worries but yeah, of course.

“I am at least not that dumb that I don’t know distances and I know who is up there, but you cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do in the moment.