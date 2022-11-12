Liverpool defeated Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to watch Liverpool’s defeat of Southampton from the Anfield stands. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admitted it was ‘not too cool’ he was told to serve a touchline ban just a day before Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Klopp had to watch the game from the Anfield stands after being slapped with a one-game suspension following an FA appeal for his red card in last month’s defeat of Manchester City. Klopp had initially only been given a £30,000 fine by an independent regulatory commission.

However, Liverpool ensured that they head into the break for the World Cup with a win. Darwin Nunez fired a double while Roberto Firmino opened the scoring.

Southampton had chances in the second half but Reds keeper Alisson Becker was in inspired form and made two top-class saves.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp said: “Not the first game I’ve watched from that (vantage point) - not because I got a ban but because I’ve watched a lot of football from the stands.

“The perspective is much better, it’s still not my favourite place but it was clear that would not be our problem today. It was not too cool we got the information yesterday. After the FA appeal, I expected to get a ban but when it’s Friday afternoon and training is already done, somebody gets in and tells you tomorrow.

“We had to organise a little but that was fine. Pep [Lijnders], Pete [Krawietz] and Vitor [Matos] are experienced coaches. We were in contact, that didn’t happen all of the time exactly but that’s normal as well but I think we got all of the messages across.