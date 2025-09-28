Former Manchester City player and current Sky Sports Pundit Micah Richards looks on while presenting prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Etihad Stadium on May 02, 2025 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool were beaten by Crystal Palace in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon as they lost for the first time in the Premier League this season

Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League season came to a crashing end on Saturday afternoon as they were dramatically beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Reds went 1-0 down early on and despite having chances to get back on level terms, they were fortunate to only stay a goal behind at times as the hosts also missed a number of chances.

Federico Chiesa came off the bench to score in the 87th minute but the Italian’s goal proved in vain as former Arsenal and Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah scored deep into stoppage time to leave Palace as the only unbeaten team in the top flight this campaign.

Micah Richards worried by Ibrahima Konate

Former Aston Villa and Manchester City defender Micah Richards was analysing the game on Match of the Day and expressed concerns over Konate. He said: “Konate is starting to worry me a little bit.

“Him and Van Dijk have been a good partnership, but his individual errors at this moment in time are just making the backline look a bit nervy.

“You know Liverpool always look good in defence, Van Dijk always marshals the backline, but they give Palace too many opportunities for no actual reason, it was just being sloppy, and that is so unlike Liverpool.”

Konate was guilty of a major error as he failed to deal with an easy ball that allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta a clear run at goal. However, Allison Becker made a strong save with his foot to prevent Liverpool from going 2-0 down.

Ibrahima Konate worrying form amid concerns over long-term future

Konate is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and the Frenchman has not played well in the opening weeks of the 2025-26 campaign. The defender has been a reliable figure alongside Virgil van Dijk for a number of years but has not found his form yet this term.

He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer if he does not agree new terms at Anfield while a number of Premier League sides are said to be keeping track of the defender’s situation at Anfield.

The Reds lack cover in central defence after Giovanni Leoni suffered an ACL injury in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup. The young Italian went down under what appeared to be an innocuous challenge but Arne Slot has since confirmed the player is facing around a year out.

The Liverpool boss said: "He is not in a good place, of course, because he tore his ACL and it means he will be out for a year.

"Being so young and coming to a new country and playing so well in your first game... it's very hard to take the positive side.

"There's never a positive side - but you always try to look at a positive side and that is that he is still so young, so he has so many years still to go after he recovers from a terrible injury like that."

After missing out on Marc Guehi, the Reds only have Joe Gomez as defensive cover - while Rhys Williams could be called upon after several years away from the first-team set-up at Anfield.