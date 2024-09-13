Getty Images

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: The Forest boss spoke ahead of his side’s trip to Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuno Espírito Santo has spoken about their secret weapon James Ward-Prowse who could be effective against Liverpool this weekend.

Arne Slot’s side are going strong after three wins in three games and no goals conceded and they are expected to continue that form at Anfield on Saturday. However, they face an unbeaten Nottingham Forest side who have beaten Southampton and drew with Wolves and Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds did the double over their opponents last season, including an early season 3-0 win at Anfield thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. Espirito Santo underlined the challenge of Liverpool amid their new era under Slot and was under no illusions about the size of the task ahead.

‘They are a very good team first of all. Very good players and they have started very well. Some things are different [under Arne Slot than under Jurgen Klopp]. Some things are the same, the players, the core is there. But always a very tough team and we know we are going to face a very good opponent."

In regard to team news, they have two absences confirmed already with Danilo and Wily Boly out injured. While he spoke glowingly about his two new signings Morato and Ward-Prowse.

"I think they have adapted well to the group. The group have received them very well. They are totally integrated and enjoying their football, preparing themselves for the chance when it comes. It is up to us but in terms of adaptation, really well. Easier for James, of course. Morato, like all the players that have joined us, the squad has received them really well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went onto single out Ward-Prowse who brings huge experience to the club after his move from West Ham United and his set-piece ability could be a huge threat to Liverpool - especially considering they conceded two big chances to Brentford at Anfield last month. “His experience and quality, his talent, his knowledge of the game. I think honestly he can help us a lot."