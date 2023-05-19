Liverpool continue to creep closer to landing their first major midfield signing of the summer. The Reds are heavily linked to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister, who is ready to embark on a new chapter away from the south coast next season.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the World Cup winner’s situation, but a potential deal is now closer than ever. The Seagulls are said to be resigned to losing their midfield star, despite him only signing a new deal back in October.

According to Football Insider, new information has revealed that Mac Allister’s latest contract comes with a release clause, which will become active this summer. Liverpool are in advanced talks with Brighton and the two Premier League sides are reportedly ‘now discussing’ how to structure the transfer fee for the 24-year-old.

A top four finish is still within reach for the Reds this season, but they are relying on either Manchester United or Newcastle to drop points. If they manage to qualify for Champions League football, they will have produced a mammoth turnaround for what has been a surprisingly inconsistent season.

In order to avoid a repeat of this season, Klopp has identified his weaknesses in midfield and has made the area his priority on the transfer market. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta are all out of contract next month and are set to leave Anfield — this will free up space for Klopp to bring in new blood.