Nuno Espirito Santo, manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur earned Liverpool a transfer windfall and now Nottingham Forest could do the same.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have banked a significant windfall courtesy of one of their Premier League rivals. Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for a reported fee in the region of £60 million.

Liverpool were entitled to a sell-on clause, having sold the striker to Bournemouth in January 2019 in a deal that has been worth £24 million. From the £36 million profit that the Cherries have made on Solanke, the Reds have netted a total of £7.2 million. T

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Reds could well be set for another cash injection from another of their former players. Liverpool ranked a fee of £17 million when they sold Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022. The right-back came through the Reds' academy ranks and made a total of 33 appearances but was behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order.

Williams has played 68 times for Forest to help them remain in the Premier League in the past two years. But with two years on his City Ground contract remaining, he's wanted by a Champions League club.

Europa League champions Atalanta are said to covet Williams' signature. Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reports that La Dea have had an approach rebuffed for the Wales international, with Forest holding out for around £25 million.

When Williams departed for Forest, it was reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool installed a 15% sell-on clause. That is likely to be on profit made. So if the 23-year-old was to join Atalanta for the price tag Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are holding out for, it could see Slot’s troops land a fee of £1.2 million.