Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not rule out a return to Anfield as he appeared The Diary of a CEO podcast

Klopp joined Liverpool back in 2015 and had a transformative spell with the club, winning every single trophy available during his time at Anfield (bar the Europa League). In 2022, he also came just a couple of games from an historic quadruple as Liverpool lost the Premier League title by one point and were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

His place in Anfield folklore is more than secure. When he announced in January 2024 that he would be stepping down at the end of the 2023-24 campaign - it sent shock waves through the Liverpool fanbase.

The German did have a contract that would have been up at the end of the current campaign.

What Jurgen Klopp said about possible Liverpool return

Appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, he told host Steven Bartlett: “I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it’s Liverpool … yeah. Theoretically it’s possible.”

He continued: “I’m 58, that means I could make the decision in a few years, I don’t know. Do I have to make the decision today? Then I will not coach again. But thank God, I don’t have to do that. I can just see what the future brings.”

Klopp did admit he does not miss coaching as he is now Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

“I don’t even know exactly, I love what I do right now,” he said. “I don’t miss coaching; I don’t miss standing in the rain for two-and-a-half or three hours; I don’t miss going to press conferences four times, three times a week or having 10-12 interviews a week.

“I don’t miss the dressing room as a dressing room, but sitting in a restaurant with the players having a chat, that’s nice. We won a lot of games so there was often a very good mood in the building. I still have Virgil [van Dijk’s] laugh in my ear for example.”

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool return ‘will not happen’

Referencing Klopp’s comments in the Daily Mail, Merseyside football reporter Lewis Steele said of a possible heroic return for the Anfield legend: “The German failed to rule out ever returning to the Anfield dugout in an enlightening episode of Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast.

“That will not happen, of course, but it set tongues wagging among Liverpool fans, some of whom who are asking questions of Slot for the first time.”

Klopp’s comments did not rule out a return to Liverpool but they did also not boom with confidence that a surprise second spell would happen. Manager Arne Slot is under a bit of pressure at the club after four-straight losses but as things stand his position at manager is not under question in the slightest.