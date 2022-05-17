‘Of course we are’ - Jurgen Klopp addresses Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe

Jurgen Klopp has responded to potential Liverpool transfer rumours that the Reds may have entered the race to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he would be interested in bringing Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool - but cannot be 'part of these battles' to sign the forward.

Mbappe is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and will be rendered a free agent.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who's regarded as one of the best players on the planet, will be highly coveted across Europe.

Real Madrid are the heavy frontrunners to land Mbappe although Spanish media outlet Marca claimed that the ex-Monaco forward was ‘flattered’ Liverpool made an approach in recent weeks.

But Klopp shut down those rumours given the finances that will be involved in such a deal.

What’s been said

He said: "Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe - we are not blind.

“I have nothing to say about that [a reported approach] but between Kylian and Liverpool it’s all set, it’s all fine.

"We, of course, like him and if you don’t like him then you have to question yourself but, no, we are not, we cannot, be part of these battles.

“There must be other clubs involved and that is fine. He is a great player.”