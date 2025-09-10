Liverpool have been in talks with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract but Real Madrid are interested in signing the centre-back.

It’s a situation that Liverpool fans are familiar with.

Kopites were long prepared for Trent Alexander-Arnold to depart Anfield. When the academy product finally confirmed he would not be signing a new contract at his boyhood club, just more than a week after he won a second Premier League, it came as no surprise. The writing was on the wall for Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool at the end of his deal and join Real Madrid.

Konate future latest

It is why many supporters will feel that another member of Arne Slot’s squad will follow Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu. Ibrahima Konate has entered the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract and talks have hit the buffers. Per The Times, the Reds will not beg any player to commit their future on Merseyside.

Konate joined the Reds from RB Leipzig for £36 million in the summer of 2021. He’s been Virgil van Dijk’s regular centre-back partner for the most part, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and two Carabao Cups during his time at Anfield. Yet as things stand, the 2025-26 campaign will be his last as a Liverpool player.

The France international has been linked with Madrid for several months. It has been claimed by Spanish outlet Marca that Konate has rebuffed three contract offers from Liverpool and they consider his exit ‘a sure thing’.

And according to journalist Nicolo Schira, Konate has been offered a contract by the Spanish giants until 2031 having already turned down a move to Saudi Arabia. Schira posted on X: “Ibrahima #Konatè’s Plans are clear: he is ready to leave #Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season. He has already turned down a huge bid from a Saudi Club. #RealMadrid are in talks to try to sign him from July: offered a contract until 2031.”

Reports suggest that Madrid are also interested in signing Konate’s France team-mate Dayot Upamecano, whose Bayern Munich deal comes to a conclusion in 2026.

What Konate has said on contract discussions

Speaking on his future after Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy on the final day of last season, Konate said: “You know, I just want to say one thing: everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn’t even ask for something from the club. They made me an offer and I replied to them with something, that is it.

“The rest (speculation) that I want to wait until the end… I want this, all of it is completely fake. And even the big journalists said in November that I am very close to signing the deal. I was like: ‘Ah, they have more information than me?!’

“It was not true at that moment, and that is why I was a little bit mad because it was not true at that moment. I knew at one moment people would think I didn’t want to sign the contract, but I was never close to signing it. We will see what will happen.”