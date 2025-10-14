Official statement confirms manager sacked after x-rated outburst from Liverpool striker Alexander Isak | Getty Images

There has been change on the international scene for Liverpool record signing Alexander Isak

Sweden have sacked manager Jon Dahl Tomasson after a rancid start to their World Cup qualifying campaign that makes automatic qualification impossible.

Sweden lost to 91st-ranked Kosovo at home on Monday night to leave them with one draw and three defeats from their World Cup qualifying group. They are nine points behind group leaders Switzerland with two games to play and six behind second-placed Kosovo, leaving their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

The Swedes drew with Slovenia 2-2 in their opening qualifying game, in a contest which Isak did not feature in. They have since lost to Kosovo twice and been beaten by Switzerland without scoring a goal despite having a strike force of Isak and Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres.

Following the loss to Kosovo which Isak branded ‘embarrassing’ - a statement released by the chairman of the Swedish Football Association, Simon Astrom, confirmed Tomasson’s departure and read: “The Swedish Football Association's board has made the decision to terminate Jon Dahl Tomasson's appointment as national team captain. The decision is based on a lack of results in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Jon Dahl Tomasson's assignment is terminated with immediate effect. The decision was made by the Swedish Football Association's board on Tuesday. The decision is based on a lack of results in the World Cup qualifiers.

“The decision taken by the Swedish Football Association is based on the fact that the men's national team has not delivered the results we hoped for. There is still a chance for a playoff in March and our responsibility is to ensure that we have the best possible conditions to be able to reach a World Cup final. In this regard, we believe that new leadership is required in the form of a new national captain.”

What Alexander Isak said on Sweden manager future in angry outburst

The sacking follows an angry, x-rated outburst from Isak on Monday night as the Liverpool man expressed his frustrations to the media. The forward, who joined the Reds on a club-record deal from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, admitted Sweden’s current plight was “a bit of a crisis situation”.

He expressed frustration at the way Sweden were set-up but did not go as far to call for his manager to be sacked.

Isak told Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter: “It's too damn bad. Embarrassing. Disappointed once again. Too bad. It's a combination of everything. We're playing too badly. The way we're playing doesn't work. We're doing it too badly individually too. So it's a combination of everything really.”

Asked about Tomasson’s future before his sacking, Isak said late on Monday: “I don't know. We players are so f****** dissatisfied. And as I've said before, we take a lot of responsibility ourselves. We look at ourselves in the mirror. And no one is approved. Not us players, not us as a team. And that of course includes the coach and everything around. But those questions, we don't get involved in them.”

The Liverpool star was also critical of his own form, as he admitted he has not been playing well enough for a number of months now.