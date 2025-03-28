'Oh wow' - Fabrizio Romano hits back amid £50m Liverpool transfer target claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabrizio Romano has responded to claims about the Liverpool-linked star

Fabrizio Romano has hit back at claims against him following his recent tweet about Liverpool target Dean Huijsen.

The Reds are on the market for new defensive signings this summer and Bournemouth duo Huijsen and Milos Kerkez have appeared on their wish list. The latter has been connected with Liverpool for some time now, and has been viewed as a leading target, while talkSPORT reported last week that Huijsen is now on their radar.

The 19-year-old only signed for the Cherries last summer and he is already linked with a blockbuster summer move. Real Madrid are also in the running for his signature, which is something Romano has been reminding his followers of.

Fabrizio Romano hits backs at claims over Huijsen agenda

Huijsen was recently asked about Real Madrid’s interest in him, to which he replied: “It's an honour that such an important team is interested in you.” However, he has stressed the importance of staying ‘humble’ and keeping his eye on the task at hand.

Romano posted an image of Huijsen, along with his quote about Madrid. This isn’t the first time he has posted about the 19-year-old and his comments about the Los Blancos interest either. In fact, some users have called out the transfer expert for talking about Huijsen too often.

X account @The_Fourty_Four quoted Romano’s latest post about the Bournemouth star, writing: “Fabrizio Romano has mentioned Dean Hujsen’s name nine times since 17th March... Welcome to the modern era of agents paying media outlets to force moves to bigger clubs.”

Naturally, Romano hit back and defended himself, and the original post has since been deleted. But you can view a screenshot of the accusation here:

“1) I mentioned Huijsen as he’s literally the best young CB in the best league, then got a call from Spain, then made his debut (!), then provided an assist (!),” Romano started. He added: “2) ‘Force’ what when he has a £50m release clause (force!) and six clubs want him? Try to get infos before waffling.”

Romano also followed up by shutting down the complaints of him posting frequently about Huijsen: “Oh wow, big scandal! But one day you’ll learn that when a player gets his first call for Spain, also does several interviews... again, get infos before waffling my friend. Have a nice day.”

Liverpool interest in Dean Huijsen

Liverpool could have several defenders to replace this summer, with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk approaching the end of their contracts. The Reds are also on the hunt for a new left-back, with a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson in mind.

Huijsen reportedly has a £50 million release clause at Bournemouth. As always, contrasting reports have been doing the rounds and David Ornstein has played down the rumours a little but has not completely closed the door on the idea of Liverpool pursuing the centre-back.

“Richard Hughes and members of Liverpool’s recruitment team will know him particularly well given their links to Bournemouth, but I’m not sure if they’re pursuing him (I’ll need to make more checks) and you imagine there would need to be some outward movement in the Anfield centre-back department to create space for such a player,” he wrote for his latest Q&A for The Athletic.

“Also, is that position their top priority right now? Let’s see. I’m sure we’ll come back to the Huijsen topic in the weeks ahead!”

