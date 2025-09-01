Liverpool have made a £35 million for the Crystal Palace captain ahead of the transfer window closing.

Oliver Glasner has stressed that Crystal Palace cannot sell Marc Guehi to Liverpool on deadline day.

The Reds are in pursuit of the Eagles captain, who captained the club to FA Cup glory last season. However, Guehi has entered the final year of his Selhurst Park contract and seemingly has no intention of penning fresh terms.

Liverpool have made a £35 million plus 10 per cent sell-on clause for Guehi. Palace are looking for a fee of £40 million including add-ons.

Despite his future being uncertain, Guehi has remained committed to the Eagles and scored a sublime goal in their 3-0 victory over Aston Villa yesterday. Eagles boss Glasner was again asked about the future of his skipper and admitted that the club would agree to sell him earlier in the window if they could find the right replacement.

But Glasner has stressed that it is now too late in the window to replace such a key player - and Guehi will accept the decision because of his love for Palace.

What’s been said

Glasner said after the Villa triumph: “We had a meeting in March, we had an agreement that we’re just selling Marc if we have the right replacement in. And we wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season, to be independent from this situation.

“This was July 9, today is August 31, there is no replacement in the building. So it is clear that one part of the agreement is not fulfilled, that means we can’t sell Marc. And know, if we don’t sell Marc then Marc will accept it. Because he loves Crystal Palace.”

However, Glasner’s stance is slightly at odds with what Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted. After the Eagles’ penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield, Parish confessed that the club will have to reluctantly sell Guehi if the right offer is made.

"We'd have to do that, of course," said Parish. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it's a problem for us unfortunately. Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn't afford to lose both.

"We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation. We'll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind."

Guehi breaks silence

Guehi was asked about his future after the Villa victory, which was Palace’s first Premier League victory this campaign. The England international revealed that focusing on football has helped drown out the speculation over his future - but did not give his commitment to the Eagles. Guehi said: “I’m a South London boy. Grew up in South London. Captained the football club from a young age. They’ve been fantastic for me and my family. Definitely a pleasure to be captain of this football club.

“How have you dealt with the last few weeks, and what’s next? “I’m okay. I guess so. I can’t say I like the limelight too much. A lot of cameras in my face all the time and constantly talking about me. I’m glad I’ve got a good club, good teammates around me. When you focus on what’s important, the football, it makes it a lot easier. Glad my family could be there to help me, and the staff, and everyone at Palace, so, yeah it’s good.”