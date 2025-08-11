Crystal Palace's Austrian manager Oliver Glasner lifts the trophy after Palace win the English FA Community Shield football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, in London on August 10, 2025. Palace won the penalty shoot-out 3-2 after the game finished 2-2 in 90 minutes. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Oliver Glasner hailed the reaction of his Crystal Palace troops to twice fight back and achieve Community Shield success against Liverpool.

The FA Cup holders won the competition for the first time as they beat the Premier League champions on penalties at Wembley.

Liverpool made a stunning start with Hugo Ekitike scoring on his debut inside four minutes. Palace hit back, though, when they awarded a penalty which Jean-Philippe Mateta converted. While summer arrival Jeremie Frimpong restored the Reds’ advantage four minutes later, while Ekitike also had two good chances in the second half, the Eagles dug in and got their reward.

With 13 minutes, Ismaila Sarr levelled once again and the encounter went to a penalty shootout. Palace held their nerve, with Justin Devenny netting the spot-kick that delivered a 3-2 triumph.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Eagles head coach Glasner said: “I don’t agree with being blown away in the first 10 minutes. Their first shot was their first goal. The first game [of the season], playing Liverpool, their first shot, first goal… The reaction was great.

“We played forward, most of the time in their half. We scored the equaliser. Without a chance, we fell 2-1 down, but our reaction was great again. In the half-time break we said we'd stick to our plan, stay calm. We knew that we would get a few chances and it'd be okay to score.

"The players had the confidence, had the belief, so I’m really pleased with the performance today. After the 90 minutes, it was a game where both teams were more or less at the same level, and this makes us proud against Liverpool, the champions of the Premier League.”

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson proved the hero for Palace in the shootout as he kept out penalties from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott. Henderson denied Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush’s spot-kick in the Eagles’ 1-0 victory to claim the FA Cup at Wembley.

On the England international, Glasner said: “We know that he is a great goalkeeper. There’s a lot of work behind it. For example, the day before the meeting in the hotel with the analysts, his goalkeeping coach, he went through all the penalty takers from Liverpool and was well prepared.

“He has the confidence, I think, that he can save the penalties. He showed it. But also, on the other side, I’m really delighted that Justin Devenny took the decisive penalty at 21-years-old.

“We didn’t talk [about who’d take the penalties] before – never – because you don’t know who’s on the pitch after a few subs. It was clear that JP [Mateta], Ebere [Eze] and Ismaïla [Sarr] would take the first three. Then we were looking for the fifth one and Justin said: ‘I’ll take the fifth one’ with a lot of confidence – and I think he showed it. This is how we want it to be. Take responsibility. Never be scared, or be worried or concerned that you could make a mistake, because this is football. There are really many positive things today.”