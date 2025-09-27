The Crystal Palace boss has discussed opponents Liverpool ahead of the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner has claimed that he doesn’t care about Crystal Palace’s unbeaten record as they prepare to face Liverpool.

The Premier League’s only teams yet to lose this season do battle at Selhurst Park this afternoon. Liverpool have won all five games so far, most recently a 2-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby. Palace, meanwhile, have collected nine points and beat West Ham 2-1 last time out.

Palace have not lost in their previous 17 games in all competitions. Two of those have been against Liverpool, with the Eagles claiming Community Shield victory at Wembley on penalties last month after a 2-2 draw.

What’s been said

And after Palace’s woeful start to last season, Glasner is not getting carried away. The Selhurst Park boss said: “I don't care about it. Last year we had the worst start in the Premier League in Crystal Palace history – and at the end, we had a points record!

“I don't care about records. Of course, it's always better having positive records than the other way. But, of course, I told the players that the approach is not to stay unbeaten. The approach is to win the game.

“If it's a draw at the end, we have to accept it. But we always want the best, and the best is winning the game. We will give our best to achieve it. But, of course, I know there is an opponent who tries to avoid this, and that's why football is so interesting.”

‘Huge respect’

Liverpool had to battle to a 1-0 win when they travelled to Palace en route to the Premier League title last campaign. The Reds are favourites to defend their crown after signing Alexander Isak for a British record fee of £125 million and Florian Wirtz for £100 million.

Glasner admitted that Liverpool have several ways that they are capable of winning the game. He added; “It’s a team with so many great players and a fantastic coach. Huge respect for Arne Slot, coming first season into the Premier League and winning the title.

“They want to come through the pocket, with [Alexander] Isak, with [Dominik] Szoboszlai, with [Alexis] Mac Allister, all these players understanding the space. And if you don't give them the pocket, they have great 1v1 players on the wing, with [Mo] Salah, with [Cody] Gakpo.

“And also they are doing so well in set-plays, with [Virgil] Van Dijk, who scored the game-winner against Atletico at the end, and also clear structure, so I think it's not just saying it's this or that.

“On the other side, what they proved, especially in this season, is that they always –a little bit similar to how we are – they always believe until the final whistle that they can win the game. I think they have five or six late goals where they could get the win. And so, yeah, I think it's the quality, the structure, and, of course, their attacking threat.”