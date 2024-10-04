Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: The Palace manager has spoken ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Crystal Palace could grant Trevoh Chalobah a start against Liverpool this weekend.

The two sides will meet at Selhurst Park in the early kick-off on Saturday with Arne Slot’s side looking to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table before the international break. He boasts a mostly fully-fit squad with the exception of Harvey Elliott and potentially Federico Chiesa.

For Palace, they could line-up slightly differently with their summer signing Chalobah, who arrived on loan from Chelsea, who could make his debut. He revealed he is close to a start after he was an unused substitute in the defeat to Everton last weekend.

Described as a ‘monster’ by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Chalobah has a wealth of experience from his time in London and was a key figure in the final few months of the season under Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea finished the campaign strongly. He could line-up with Marc Guehi and fellow summer addition Maxence Lacroix.

Already confirmed to be out of action is Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (toe) and Chris Richards (hamstring) who all remain out - with the latter allowing Chalobah to come into the side. Glasner revealed that there is a fresh injury worry with Matheus Francahas and he revealed he may not feature much for the rest of 2024.

Speaking on his side’s form, after failing to win in the league so far, he hit back at the critics, defending his side. "We are not in the best shape, but what gives me confidence is that we are at the beginning of the season. Everyone is working hard to get into the best shape. This is football. This is social media. This is the world we live in. We have to accept this - we can't influence this."