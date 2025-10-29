Arne Slot might find himself under pressure soon if things do not improve. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will have some questions to answer after a series of concerning defeats

Things have begun to unravel quickly at Liverpool in recent weeks, as the once-imperious Reds have fallen to four successive Premier League defeats to find themselves dropping rapidly down the table.

The champions have truthfully never been at the races yet this season after a summer of much change at the club, but a series of stunning late victories have since given way to five defeats in six matches and a mounting list of questions to be asked of Slot and his squad.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have yet to burst into life in red following British-record transfers, while Milos Kerkez looks nervous and Mohamed Salah more erratic than ever. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have even been described as appearing as though they have “had a row”.

The manager has a lot of credit in the bank after winning the top-flight title in his first season in England, but his complaints about recent opponents’ style of play last week raised a few eyebrows. He claimed he does not have the answer to combat long-ball tactics, and that is a concerning statement.

Matt Le Tissier claims Slot’s job is safe but ‘pressure’ may soon arrive

Former Southampton and England star Matt Le Tissier spoke to Football Insider about Slot’s current situation at Liverpool, claiming he will not be under immediate pressure but that things must improve if it is to stay that way.

“Obviously if it continues in this vein then he [Slot] will come under pressure, but I think what he did last season means he’s bought himself a little bit of time to be able to have a rough patch and get away with it. I mean, for instance, if he was at Nottingham Forest and he’d lost five out of six games, he’d probably be on his bike by now, but I don’t think that’s the case at Liverpool. When you look back, even Jurgen Klopp in his first season wasn’t great. Questions were being asked of him early on, and just look what he went on to achieve.

“I think Slot’s bought himself quite a bit of time in terms of that. But, you know, five out of six defeats…if that goes to eight out of nine defeats, then you’re going to start seeing a real load of pressure come on him.“

Slot’s words after Liverpool fell to Man United derby defeat

The Dutchman’s recent trend of criticising opponents’ styles of play received significant media attention following the Reds’ defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Anfield. He has since doubled down on this belief following fixtures against Eintracht Frankfurt and Brentford, which has caused criticism and ‘opened him up to ridicule’ surrounding the way in which he is dealing with his side’s current situation.

"It's always difficult to play against a team that defends in a low block, that mainly plays a long ball but it makes it even more difficult if you go 1-0 down after one minute after a player of ours is on the floor," Slot told Sky Sports.

"I think if you would have told me before the game, against a low block and against a team that plays so many long balls, that we would have created as many chances as we did - I would not have expected us to lose this game. I think people forget how many chances we had when we were 1-0 down in the first half, because when you're 1-0 down it's quite normal that people focus on the ball you play wrong or a moment where you could have played forward and you don't."