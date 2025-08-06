Former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew | Getty Images

Liverpool are keen to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and have had a £110 million bid rejected.

Alan Pardew has predicted that Newcastle United will ‘dig their heels’ over the future of Alexander Isak amid Liverpool’s interest.

The Reds are keen to sign the Magpies’ talisman, having had a £110 million bid rejected. Newcastle have been reluctant to part ways with Isak, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season.

In addition, Newcastle have started to explore signing a replacement, having made a bid for Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, although Manchester United have done the same.

Pardew, who served as Toon manager between 2010-2014 reckons that Newcastle are going to try to keep Isak. And having experienced a similar situation with Yohan Cabaye when in the St James’ Park helm, Pardew feels that Isak will eventually regain his focus if he does have to stay.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew said: “I wouldn't say it's inevitable but it looks like Liverpool are playing the game. There are not voices coming out of Liverpool saying we're not interested, lets just park that one. It's rumbling on and it's massively unsettling for Eddie, the fan-base and ownership of Newcastle.

“At some point, I would expect them to dig their heels in and say he is not going. I think that might happen, actually. My theory on this has changed. I think Newcastle are going to dig their heels in a little bit and get him back into work, get his head around it. He probably won't be there for the first two or three games but that is the route to go.

“I had it with Yohan Cabaye. Arsenal came in for him and we didn't accept the bid. He was on the verge of going on strike, he didn't want to play. This was in the January window. It does make it really difficult but eventually his head got around it and he was back to playing at his best. I expect Isak to do that.

“The one thing that worries me about the Isak one is the rumour that it sounds like his team or management group put it out that he went into the club last year for a new contract and it didn't happen and that's where the grievance comes. If that is what he's carrying, like I'm done, then they have got a problem. “