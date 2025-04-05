Amadou Onana of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Aston Villa FC at Goodison Park on January 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

A Liverpool star has been named as the toughest opponent to play against by a former Everton player

Former Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has branded Mohamed Salah as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career and believes the Liverpool star could win the Ballon d’Or later in the year.

Liverpool have beaten Villa 2-0 at Anfield this season and drew 2-2 with Unai Emery’s side back in February. Onana missed the draw between the sides with a hamstring problem but returned for Villa in midweek as they recorded a 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion. Onana himself is a towering and athletic presence in midfield, as he stands at 6ft 4in - averaging 2.1 tackles per game.

The 23-year-old Belgium international has been in the Premier League since 2022 when he joined Everton from Lille. He moved the £50m move to Villa last summer and despite coming up against some impressive players in the Champions League and domestically, he has picked Salah as his toughest foe. He also faced Kylian Mbappe three times during his spell in France with Lille.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he was asked to name his hardest opponent, and took little time to formulate his answer. He said: “I didn’t play directly against him, like on a one-v-one level, but we played against Liverpool, and I think Mo Salah at the minute is just the main man, I’d say yeah.

“He’s really rapid, sharp, he’s got the finish, skilful, I think he’s got it all. I think if he carries on with what he is doing, I think this might be a Ballon d’Or season.”

Onana was then asked to name the opponent that would cause him the most trouble in a more physical battle, as he named Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in that category. Liverpool missed the chance to face Villa on two more occasions this season after being knocked out of the Champions League. Unai Emery’s side are preparing for games with Paris Saint-Germain next week after knocking Liverpool out on penalties in the round of 16.

Mo Salah enjoying incredible season

It was revealed this week that Jurgen Klopp had to be convinced to sign Salah back in the summer of 2017 and Liverpool fans will be delighted to know their former manager kept an open mind.

The Egyptian has scored an astonishing 27 goals and providing 17 assists in 30 Premier League games for the Reds this term. In all competitions, he has 32 goals and 22 assists. His fewest goals in a Premier League season is 18, which came last term in a campaign when he only made 32 appearances. In his 393 matches for Liverpool, he has 243 goals and 110 assists.

Speaking about his form this campaign, Slot said: “For everyone it is the best that he brings in the performances he does now, maybe only for the one who has to pay him it is not the best! For everyone else it is the best because if you want to play at this club you need to be at his level. Otherwise you are almost useless to play at this club because we only need players that are at the top of their game.”