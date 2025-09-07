How many points Liverpool need to win Premier League title again and what Everton need for European spot - according to Opta | Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton have both started the season in strong form as they eye a return to action next weekend

Liverpool and Everton have both started the season with a decent points tally as the domestic action takes an early break for the international fixtures.

The Reds have yet to hit full flight but are three wins from three with no other team managing to achieve that record after the opening weeks of the campaign. They have beaten Bournemouth and Newcastle United in dramatic fashion and also left it relatively late to beat Arsenal.

Everton, meanwhile, lost on the opening day at Leeds United but have since won their last two games with victories over Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolves.

The Reds won the Premier League title last season and have spent over £400m in the transfer market as they look to retain their crown. For the Toffees, David Moyes does have one eye on European football - having regularly competed in UEFA competitions with West Ham United.

Liverpool and Everton’s summer transfer business

Both Merseyside clubs were pretty active in the transfer market, but the Reds stole the show. They broke their transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz before adding Alexander Isak on deadline day - this time for British record fee too.

Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez also arrived at Anfield but the Reds failed in their attempts to sign Marc Guehi. They did secure defensive depth with the arrival of Giovanni Leoni from Parma.

Everton’s headline signing is arguably Jack Grealish, who has joined on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Permanent deals have been done for Tyler Dibling, Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Adam Aznou in what could prove to be a hugely-decisive window for the Toffees.

The Blues have been battling relegation in recent seasons but the return of Moyes combined with their summer signings and subsequent start to the campaign suggest they will be battling higher up the division this time around.

Opta predicted Premier League table after summer window

Data experts Opta have made an early forecast for the final Premier League table. Their model runs a simulation 10,000 times and then works out the average points each team earns across all those forecasts to predict how things could look come May. Here’s what it came up with now the transfer window has closed...

1. Liverpool - 79.15 points

2. Arsenal - 73.13 points

3. Chelsea - 66.87 points

4. Man City - 64.25 points

5. Crystal Palace - 60.5 points

6. Newcastle United -57.4 points

7. Brighton - 54.33 points

8. Bournemouth -54.24 points

9. Aston Villa - 52.89 points

10. Tottenham - 51.97 points

11. Everton - 51.89 points

12. Brentford - 48.64 points

13. Manchester United - 48.63 points

14. Nottingham Forest - 48.52 points

15. Fulham - 45.44 points

16. West Ham - 42.77 points

17. Leeds United - 38.95 points

18. Wolves - 36.88 points

19. Burnley - 36.14 points

20. Sunderland 35.89 points