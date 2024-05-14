Joel Matip

Liverpool transfer news: The Fulham defender is out of contract this summer.

Liverpool could be about to lose out on Tosin Adarabioyo this summer - who could be the perfect Joel Matip replacement.

The defender will leave at the end of his deal, as one of the most prevalent players during the Jurgen Klopp era finally departs after nine years at the club. It leaves a hole to be filled in the summer and a centre-back is clearly set to be of high priority and importance.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are determined to sign Fulham’s Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly early in the summer window and are confident over both deals. Writing on X, Romano stated: "Newcastle are planning to sign Lloyd Kelly regardless of timing for new director to join the club — as priority target already approved by Eddie Howe. Howe also wants Tosin Adarabioyo and NUFC are optimistic to get both deals done early in the summer window."

Newcastle themselves need defensive recruitments given that Paul Dummett is set to leave this summer and because of the frequent injuries suffered by Sven Botman, Jamal Lascelles and Fabian Schar - all of which are currently out of action. Plus, Schar and Lascelles are in their 30’s and fresh blood is needed and given that St James’ Park can offer a level just below Liverpool, it may be more suited to Adarabioyo who wouldn’t be a first-choice pick at Anfield.

The downside on missing out on the 26-year-old is that he would be a free signing for Liverpool. Targets have included the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Ousmane Diomande and Antonio Silva - all of whom would warrant a fee over £60m and with Michael Edwards and Julian Ward back at the club for an important summer of business, it is likely they will to revert to their tried-and-tested method of not overspending unnecessarily on players.