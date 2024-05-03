Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A lot is expected to change once Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool. The manager announced his decision to step down from his role back in January and since then, there has been a lot of speculation over who will come in to replace him and how the team will look under new management.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot remains the top target for the Reds and recent reports have claimed that agreements have been made for the 45-year-old, as well as three members of his current backroom staff. If the move comes to fruition, Slot will lead Liverpool into the 2024/25 season, but there are still a lot of questions being asked over which players will stay, and who will follow Klopp out the door.

Klopp has been praised over the years for his willing to take a chance on young players, with Conor Bradley and Jayden Danns big recent examples. Others including Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold have huge success stories but there are others who haven’t had the dream journey.

Fábio Carvalho is one player who has struggled to cement himself in the Liverpool first team, despite showing bags of promise. The 21-year-old is currently on his second loan spell since signing for the Reds in 2022. He is enjoying a strong spell with Hull City as they fight to earn Premier League promotion at the end of the season, and he is hoping his performances will bode well for his return to Merseyside.

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO, Carvalho has identified Klopp’s departure as a chance for him to potentially fall into favour under new management. He admitted he has discussed the German’s pending leave with Tyler Morton, who is also on loan from the Reds at Hull.

“The way I see it, it’s a fresh start. Not just for me, but obviously whoever comes in. It’ll be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands.

“Tyler and I have spoken [about about the summer]. Especially after the news came out about Jurgen. We just spoke about what could potentially change at the club. Obviously I want to break into the Liverpool first team squad, into the starting XI as well. For now, I’m focused on Hull City and getting promoted. I’m going to see how pre-season turns out and then we’ll make a decision [on my future] after that.”