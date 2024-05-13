Liverpool were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa on Monday but there was a lot to takeaway from the match.

Liverpool were unable to keep hold of their 3-1 lead over Aston Villa on Monday night in their penultimate clash of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s final away day as manager of the Reds looked set to be a comfortable win at Villa Park but two goals in three minutes from Jhon Durán forced a thrilling 3-3 draw to keep Unai Emery’s hopes of a fourth-place finish alive.

Despite the late stages of the match ending far from the way Liverpool would have wanted, the support from the travelling fans rang out throughout and Klopp savoured the post-match applause. After a Villa own goal kickstarted the scoring, Cody Gakpo bagged his eighth Premier League goal, and 16th overall for the season.

Rapidly rising defensive star Jarell Quansah also marked a major milestone in his career, popping up with a superb header to mark his first league goal for Liverpool. It was a sensational way to open his portfolio in England’s top flight and Jamie Carragher had a lot of praise for Quansah’s efforts in the Sky Sports Monday Night Football post-match analysis.

“This header is absolutely out of this world,” the ex-Reds defender said. “He’s trying to hold his run because of the offside trap but he gets up so high, he’s actually ahead of the ball. His body position when the ball is in the air — he reminds me a little bit, I’ve seen [Cristiano] Ronaldo score these type of headers, you know when he gets up so early and he’s almost in the air waiting for the ball.

“Look at his body position, look how high his knees are off the ground. It was a brilliant goal.”

Since stepping up this season, Quansah has put himself on the radar of incoming manager Arne Slot amid any squad shakeups he might opt for. With Virgil van Dijk approaching his 33rd birthday, Joël Matip’s contract expiring and Joe Gomez linked to a potential exit, the 2024/25 season could prove to be a huge one in the career of 21-year-old Quansah.