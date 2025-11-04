Arne Slot has been discussing the progress of Liverpool defender Conor Bradley ahead of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Arne Slot has challenged Conor Bradley to become more physically robust in order to make the next step at Liverpool.

The Northern Ireland international is in line to start for the Reds when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight. After breaking into the Liverpool first team, Bradley served as understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

But since Alexander-Arnold’s exit to Madrid in the summer transfer window, Bradley has been vying to become first choice. The 22-year-old had an interrupted start to the campaign because of injury, having had hamstring issues last season. One of those arrived in the closing stages a 2-0 win over Real after an impressive performance from the academy product.

With Frimpong out with a hamstring issue of his own, Bradley has the opportunity to nail down the berth on the right-hand side of defence. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot believes that Bradley must become accustomed to playing regularly in Liverpool’s busy fixture schedule.

What’s been said

The Liverpool boss said: “Stay fit because he played very good in that game; unfortunately, for 80 minutes and then he went out with a hamstring injury. That has been his biggest challenge until now. We were just talking about Florian [Wirtz] and we can say the same about Con. Be able to play every three days at this intensity without getting injured and that’s not been easy for him because he missed a big part of pre-season.

“He’s been unlucky maybe by the fact when I started him, a few times we were 1-0 down and I had to make an offensive substitution so I brought Dominik Szoboszlai to the full-back position. When we were a goal up, he played 90 minutes against Everton and on Saturday.

“He is progressing, getting fitter and fitter and showing the potential he has. The main thing for him will be playing every three days and then like Florian and all of the others adjusting at this moment in time to the programme and fixture list, all of them will be fine because we have unbelievable talent in this group.”

Slot on Bradley’s performance against Villa

Bradley enjoyed an impressive display in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa last weekend. On the County Tyrone-born defender’s performance, Slot said: “The more players play together, the better it will be. You cannot compare Trent (Alexander-Arnold) with Conor. But Conor played an outstanding game, like many others. I think the team performance is what made the difference.

"Everyone was really fighting to get that win over the line, throwing themselves in front of shots, sprinting back when needed, being ready for a high press. So, there were a lot of positives to take – also from individual performances, like Conor's. The challenge for him now is to make himself ready, because he's not been used to 90 minutes a lot this season and after two days of rest the next one is coming up. So, we have to think about that as well. But for now, your question was, 'Did he play well?' Yes, he played well today."