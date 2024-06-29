Luis Diaz of Colombia celebrates after scoring the team's first goal via penalty during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Colombia and Costa Rica at State Farm Stadium on June 28, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Colombia earned a 3-0 win over Costa Rice with Luis Diaz scoring.

Luis Diaz was on the scoresheet as Colombia earned passage into the Copa America knockout stage.

After a 2-1 opening victory over Paraguay, the Tricolour cruised to a 3-0 triumph against Costa Rica. They were full value for their triumph at Arizon’s State Farm Stadium - with Diaz putting his country on their way to glory.

Diaz broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when he coolly dinked a penalty into the corner, sending Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira the wrong way. It was the winger’s 13th goal for Colombia - and his fifth in the Copa America.

On the spot-kick, ESPN said: “Díaz, with great quality, defined the top left corner of the Costa Rica goalkeeper and made all the Colombian people who were present at the State Farm Stadium celebrate.”

ESPN also stated that Diaz is now five Copa America goals behind Arnoldo Iugarán’s Colombia record - and he ‘stalks’ that milestone.

Colombia increased their advantage in the 59th minute through Davidson Sanchez before Jhon Cordoba put the gloss on the win three minutes later. It was a dominant display, with Nestor Lorenzo’s side successful in both of their Group D games so far.

And Diaz’s performances caught the eye throughout. AS commented: “He was the owner of the imbalance on the right wing. In the 20th minute he sent a back pass to James after a great run. He was in charge of taking the penalty to open the scoring. Great definition from the winger. In the complementary part he missed a clear shot after several dribbles inside the area. He was one of the best because of his insistence and because they could never stop him.”

Futbol Red gave Diaz a 7/10 and said: “Outrageous physical display to literally occupy the entire attacking front, shoot three times on goal and score the goal from a penalty. Remarkable.”

Meanwhile. Antena2 added: “With his speed and cunning on the left flank he was unbalanced. He scored and created several chances.”

El Colombiano said on the 27-year-old: “Luis Díaz, for his part, continues to be a key piece with his ability to unbalance, allowing the national team to breathe when he has the ball.”