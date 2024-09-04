'Outstanding' Liverpool star has missed first training session on international duty

Arne Slot. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A bulk of Arne Slot’s Liverpool players have been called up to international duty.

Liverpool are now headed for a break after their perfect start to the Premier League season. Following a statement 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, Arne Slot’s side are the only team yet to concede a single goal so far this campaign.

The Reds are now second in the table, level on points with Manchester City and their next challenge is Nottingham Forest at Anfield. But before they can revisit Premier League action, the first international break of the season must get out of the way first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have a total of 16 first team players out on international duty with their senior sides, while trio Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah will represent England U21s. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Dominik Szoboszlai have all been called up for Egypt, England, Brazil and Hungary respectively.

Meanwhile, despite his Euro 2024 comments about a potentially uncertain future, Virgil van Dijk has ‘indicated that he wants to go for it for another two years’, according to Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman. The skipper has received the call up alongside teammates Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Alexis Mac Allister is another player who is out on international duty, preparing for Argentina’s games against Chile and then Luis Díaz’s Colombia. However, a fitness update has dropped on the midfielder, with local journalist Gastón Edul reporting that Mac Allister has missed the first training session with La Albiceleste.

“Alexis Mac Allister did not train because he has a muscle load but it is planned that he will arrive for the match against Chile and play,” Edul wrote on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, it sounds like a mere precaution from Argentina to leave the 25-year-old out of training but he is expected to feature against Chile on Friday. Mac Allister has been a key part of Liverpool’s set-up since his arrival from Brighton for £35 million last summer and following his pre-season under Slot, he has established himself as one of the manager’s first choices.

Last season, the Argentinian earned huge praise from Alan Shearer, who lauded his connection with Mohamed Salah on the pitch.

“There is an understanding from both Mac Allister and Salah. Mac Allister was no doubt the most outstanding player on the pitch, he was incredible,” Shearer said on BBC Match of the Day 2 back in April.

“Everything that was good about Liverpool went through Mac Allister. His passing was superb, his confidence was unbelievable, [he had] the flicks and tricks. He was driving his team forward on so many occasions. He was absolutely magnificent.”