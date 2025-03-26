Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool reacts, after leaving the pitch with an injury during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold looks poised to join Real Madrid once his contract expires

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s loyalty cannot be questioned amid numerous reports the Reds right-back is set to join La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Reports emerged last week that a move to Madrid was “99 per cent” complete with further claims at the beginning of this week that Alexander-Arnold was set to agree a five-year deal in the Spanish capital while also rejecting a new contract from Liverpool, which - reportedly - would have made him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Former Reds striker Owen famously moved to Madrid in 2004, as he missed out on being part of the side that won the Champions League the following season. Owen believes that Alexander-Arnold’s loyalty to Liverpool can’t be doubted - although judging by the reaction of a number of supporters on social media, there are plenty who would be ready to disagree with that claim.

Owen also insisted that Alexander-Arnold is already an all-time legend at Anfield, although that is a claim that is likely to be debated for years to come if the player does finalise a move to Madrid.

What Michael Owen said about Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speaking to talkSPORT after claims last week from Spain that a deal was almost done for Alexander-Arnold to join Madrid, Owen said: “He's been there, seen it, done it, won everything, got the t-shirt [with Liverpool]. He could retire at the club and be an all-time legend, he already will be an all-time legend. I mean, he's contributed so much to that club. He's come through the ranks. Nobody can doubt his loyalty or anything else like that. And he could play out his days and he's still in a successful team. Liverpool are still absolutely one of the best teams in Europe. Of course, they're going to go on to win the league as well this season. I mean, it's not a bad choice [to have].

“My choice, when I was in that situation, we weren't quite as good as the current Liverpool team in terms of being quite as dominant. But it is a similar thing, no question about it. The other alternative, of course, is he can be sitting there thinking, I've done everything. I've achieved absolutely everything at my boyhood club. Who can deny me a chance to go and play for one of the biggest teams in the world, a new experience, a new country, new language, new weather, new food, new everything. And what a team.”