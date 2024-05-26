A general view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A round-up for the latest news from the Premier League.

It’s been a week since Liverpool’s 2023-24 season came to a conclusion.

Jurgen Klopp said his goodbyes on an emotional day at Anfield, having served in the hot seat for the past nine years. The following day, Arne Slot’s arrival as new head coach was confirmed.

The rumour mill continues to be churning when it comes to potential new signings and possible outgoings. Slot officially takes charge on 1 June and it will be intriguing what happens over the summer.

And it remains busy for the rest of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals. Here, LiverpoolWorld has rounded up the latest news that’s happened in the top flight over the past few days.

Ipswich owners fly in for McKenna talks

Ipswich Town are hoping they do not lose Kieran McKenna after their promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in two decades.

The Tractor Boys have achieved an unbelievable feat by going from League One to the Premier League in successive seasons - and McKenna has understandably attracted suitors.

It is reported that managerless Chelsea and Brighton both covet the Northern Irishman and his representatives have held talks. It is also said that Manchester United are keen on McKenna should they sack Erik ten Hag.

As a result, TWTD reports that Ipswich majority shareholder Ed Schwartz has flown into the UK to hold talks with McKenna and Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton. They are hoping to keep the 38-year-old at Portman Road.

Ten Hag makes defiant statement

Speaking of ten Hag, it becomes more intriguing if he will indeed be axed by United after their FA Cup victory. The Red Devils recorded a surprise 2-1 win over Manchester City at Wembley. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobie Mainoo were on target for United in the first half and while Jeremy Doku gave City a lifeline in the closing stages, ten Hag’s side held on for a deserved victory.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League but their cup triumph means they have qualified for the Europa League. Ahead of kick-off, there was a lot of speculation ten Hag will be axed regardless of whether United won the silverware. The Dutchman was defiant speaking to the media after the victory and insisted he’ll go and claim trophies elsewhere if he’s not wanted at Old Trafford.

He said: “I don’t think about this. I am in a project. We are exactly where we want to be. We are constructing a team. When I took over it was a mess. The team is developing and winning. It is about winning trophies. The team plays to an identity. You need a strong squad.

“You need players available and there is a lot of work to do. The team is progressing and we are winning trophies. Two trophies in two years is not bad. I am not satisfied. If they don’t want me any more I will go [somewhere else] to win trophies because that is what I do in my whole career.”

Guardiola holds his hands up

There wouldn’t have been too many who predicted City would only receive a runners-up medal at Wembley. Having claimed an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title, they had a chance to create more history by becoming the first club to win back-to-back league and cup doubles.

But the Etihad Stadium outfit were left largely frustrated throughout the encounter and manager Pep Guardiola took the blame.

“For my decisions, we were not in the right positions to attack them,” he said. “My mistake, my gameplan was not good.

"The players know the reason why. Tactically, it was not good. I was not good today. You plan a game for different positions but it didn't work. Always when we play against United, we have the control and we created in the second half but we were not able to do it."

Newcastle blow

Newcastle United fans would have been cheering on City at Wembley - much to their disappointment.

The Magpies finished seventh in the Premier League, which would usually book them a spot in the Europa Conference League. But because Manchester United won the FA Cup, it means Newcastle face the 2024-25 season without being in a European competition.

"We would love the opportunity to play in Europe again," Magpies boss Eddie Howe told BBC Sport ahead of the final.